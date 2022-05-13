Men's Asian Games Qualifier Bangkok 2022 - 13 May
Bangkok (THA)
All times GMT +7
12 May 2022 10:00 OMA v UZB (Pool A) 6 - 3
12 May 2022 12:00 INA v SRI (Pool B) 3 - 1
12 May 2022 14:00 BAN v SGP (Pool B) 1 - 0
12 May 2022 16:00 HKG v THA (Pool A) 1 - 1
13 May is a rest day
14 May 2022 09:15 UZB v SGP (5-8th Place)
14 May 2022 11:30 SRI v HKG (5-8th Place)
14 May 2022 13:45 OMA v INA (Semi-Final 1)
14 May 2022 16:00 BAN v THA (Semi-Final 2)
Pool standings
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre