Bangkok (THA)



All times GMT +7



12 May 2022 10:00 OMA v UZB (Pool A) 6 - 3

12 May 2022 12:00 INA v SRI (Pool B) 3 - 1

12 May 2022 14:00 BAN v SGP (Pool B) 1 - 0

12 May 2022 16:00 HKG v THA (Pool A) 1 - 1



13 May is a rest day



14 May 2022 09:15 UZB v SGP (5-8th Place)

14 May 2022 11:30 SRI v HKG (5-8th Place)

14 May 2022 13:45 OMA v INA (Semi-Final 1)

14 May 2022 16:00 BAN v THA (Semi-Final 2)



Pool standings



Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre