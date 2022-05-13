Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Tough Loss for Vantage Black Sticks as Hockeyroos Snatch Late Victory

Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 21
Match two of the Sentinel Homes Trans-Tasman series ended in defeat for the Vantage Black Sticks Women as they went down 2-1 in a hotly fought contest in Auckland.



The Australians looked the better of the two teams in the first half earning a goal off a rebound from a well saved penalty corner in the first quarter. Debutante goalkeeper Kirsty Nation did well to stop the first shot at goal but was unable to get in front of the ball when the Hockeyroos captain, Brooke Peris, managed to poke it in off the rebound.

