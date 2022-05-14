The future of one of hockey’s most integral elements is being reconsidered, at least in its current avatar. The reason? Rising risk of injuries and a diminishing success rate.



By Mihir Vasavda





Penalty corners are the go-to method for scoring goals and drag-flickers often are celebrated as heroes of their teams. (File)



FOR DECADES, penalty corners have showcased thrilling action sequences on a hockey field — from the cannonball-like shots hurled by drag-flickers and “suicide runs” from defenders to block them to the goalkeepers diving and lunging to keep the ball out.



