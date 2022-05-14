Making Hockey Safe Again: Injuries raise question mark over penalty corner
The future of one of hockey’s most integral elements is being reconsidered, at least in its current avatar. The reason? Rising risk of injuries and a diminishing success rate.
By Mihir Vasavda
Penalty corners are the go-to method for scoring goals and drag-flickers often are celebrated as heroes of their teams. (File)
FOR DECADES, penalty corners have showcased thrilling action sequences on a hockey field — from the cannonball-like shots hurled by drag-flickers and “suicide runs” from defenders to block them to the goalkeepers diving and lunging to keep the ball out.