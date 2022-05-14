Bangkok (THA)



All times GMT +7



14 May 2022 09:15 UZB v SGP (5-8th Place) 2 - 2 (4 - 2 SO)

14 May 2022 11:30 SRI v HKG (5-8th Place) 5 - 2

14 May 2022 13:45 OMA v INA (Semi-Final 1) 2 - 0

14 May 2022 16:00 BAN v THA (Semi-Final 2)



15 May 2022 09:15 SGP v HKG (7/8th Place)

15 May 2022 11:30 UZB v SRI (5/6th Place)

15 May 2022 13:45 LINA v Loser BAN v THA(3/4th Place)

15 May 2022 16:00 OMA v Winner BAN v THA (Final)



Pool standings



Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre