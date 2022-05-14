Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Men's Asian Games Qualifier Bangkok 2022 - 14 May

Published on Saturday, 14 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 15
View Comments

Bangkok (THA)

All times GMT +7

14 May 2022 09:15     UZB v SGP (5-8th Place)      2 - 2 (4 - 2 SO)
14 May 2022 11:30     SRI v HKG (5-8th Place)        5 - 2
14 May 2022 13:45     OMA v INA (Semi-Final 1)     2 - 0
14 May 2022 16:00     BAN v THA (Semi-Final 2)    

15 May 2022 09:15     SGP v HKG (7/8th Place)
15 May 2022 11:30     UZB v SRI (5/6th Place)
15 May 2022 13:45     LINA v Loser BAN v THA(3/4th Place)
15 May 2022 16:00     OMA v Winner BAN v THA (Final)    

Pool standings

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

FIH Match Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.