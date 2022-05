The men’s Scottish Cup was lifted by Western Wildcats to give them a tremendous treble and cap off a historic season for the club. FMGM Monarchs won an incredible contest with Perthshire 6-4 to win the Men’s Scottish Plate; Edinburgh University 2s and 3s both lifted silverware in a great day for the club; while Hillhead 4s and Inverleith 2s took home trophies in a sensational day of cup final hockey at Peffermill.