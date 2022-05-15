



Domestic hockey tournaments often serve as a pathway for Hockey India selectors and coaches to obtain a fair assessment of new emerging talents. Most domestic hockey tournaments operate smoothly largely owing to robust government support as well as proactive initatives of ardent hockey administrators, who at at time burn a hole in their own pocket to keep a tournament going. It is indeed creditable that cash prizes for winning and runners-up teams are an attracting point for participating teams and players despite the fact that hockey is not a sport that have sponsors make a beeline for like it happens in cricket.



