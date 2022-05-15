Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Domestic Hockey Tournaments Offer Attractive Prize Money Despite All Odds!

Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments



Domestic hockey tournaments often serve as a pathway for Hockey India selectors and coaches to obtain a fair assessment of new emerging talents. Most domestic hockey tournaments operate smoothly largely owing to robust government support as well as proactive initatives of ardent hockey administrators, who at at time burn a hole in their own pocket to keep a tournament going. It is indeed creditable that cash prizes for winning and runners-up teams are an attracting point for participating teams and players despite the fact that hockey is not a sport that have sponsors make a beeline for like it happens in cricket.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.