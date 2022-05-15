2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League - 15 May
Estadio Betero, Valencia
All times GMT +2
Men
14 May 2022 16:30 ESP v ARG (RR) 0 - 1
15 May 2022 16:30 ESP v ARG (RR)
Men's Pool standings
Women
14 May 2022 13:00 ESP v ARG (RR) 0 - 1
15 May 2022 13:00 ESP v ARG (RR)
Women's Pool standings
FIH Match Centre