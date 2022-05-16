



Argentina women moved to the top of the FIH Hockey Pro League as they continued their 100 per cent winning ways in this season's competition. Las Leonas defeated Spain for the second time in consecutive days, with the only goal a lovely reverse stick strike from Agustina Albertarrio. In the men's match, Spain will feel aggrieved to have only taken a single point after they dominated play but couldn't find a winning goal in the 60 minutes of match play.



