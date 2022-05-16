Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Las Leonas roar to the top of the table; Argentina men win bonus point after hard-fought draw with Spain

Published on Monday, 16 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 13
View Comments



Argentina women moved to the top of the FIH Hockey Pro League as they continued their 100 per cent winning ways in this season's competition. Las Leonas defeated Spain for the second time in consecutive days, with the only goal a lovely reverse stick strike from Agustina Albertarrio. In the men's match, Spain will feel aggrieved to have only taken a single point after they dominated play but couldn't find a winning goal in the 60 minutes of match play.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.