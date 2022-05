If you didn’t know better, you must have thought after the playoff-game between Amsterdam and Pinoké on Sunday that the Stingneuzen had just won the Dutch title of the Tulip Hoofdklasse Men. Hundreds of Pinoké supporters stormed the field. They hugged and cheered the players, thousands of fans clapped their hands and shouted to their heroes in the packed stands of the Wagener Stadium. “Pinoke ole, ole.”