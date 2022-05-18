



Tamil Nadu hockey appears to be walking down the revival path – only recently, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu reached the final of the Senior Men’s Nationals in Bhopal after a hiatus of 22 years, where they gave Hockey Haryana a run for their money before going down in the shootout. The runners-up finish was undoubtedly a shot in the arm for hockey in the state. Tamil Nadu hockey received a further leg-up as two state boys are included in the Birendra Lakra-captained Indian senior men’s team for the upcoming 11th Asia Cup to be played at Jakarta, Indonesia.



