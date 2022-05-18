Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Spain and France men played out an exciting and end-to-end match with the win going to the home side after they drew ahead in the final quarter. In the women's match, China took to the field under the guidance of new Head Coach Alyson Annan and for the first time in the FIH Pro League since 1 February. Argentina continued their unstoppable winning streak as Victoria Granatto showed that class is a trait running through the Granatto family.

