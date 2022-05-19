Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Belgium: A Budget of 30,000 Euros Has Been Released to Attract Young Girls

Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 14
View Comments

The Minister of Sports has released €30,000 to promote women’s hockey.


Hockey is on the rise, even more so since the world title and gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics won by our men's team. The Francophone Hockey League found that there were more new registrations of male players than female.

Hockey is on the rise, even more so since the world title and gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics won by our men’s team. The Francophone Hockey League found that there were more new registrations of male players than female.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.