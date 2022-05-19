The Minister of Sports has released €30,000 to promote women’s hockey.





Hockey is on the rise, even more so since the world title and gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics won by our men's team. The Francophone Hockey League found that there were more new registrations of male players than female.



