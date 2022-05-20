Amit Rohidas will continue to lead the Indian men’s hockey team in the last leg of the 2021-22 edition of the FIH Pro League in Belgium and the Netherlands.





There are no big surprises in the squad as the Indian team management continues to test various combinations ahead of a busy calendar year. - Biswaranjan Rout



Amit Rohidas will continue to lead the Indian men’s hockey team in the last leg of the 2021-22 edition of the FIH Pro League in Belgium and the Netherlands.



