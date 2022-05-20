Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey India announces 20-member team for matches against Belgium and Netherlands

Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 18
India will play Belgium on 11th and 12th June followed by matches against the Netherlands on 18th and 19th June


Amit Rohidas (Source: Hockey India)

Hockey India on Thursday named the 20-member Indian Men's Hockey Team who will take on hosts Belgium and Netherlands in the last leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22 season. The current table toppers India will play Belgium on 11th and 12th June in Antwerp, Belgium followed by matches against the Netherlands on 18th and 19th June in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

