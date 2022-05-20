Hockey India announces 20-member team for matches against Belgium and Netherlands
India will play Belgium on 11th and 12th June followed by matches against the Netherlands on 18th and 19th June
Amit Rohidas (Source: Hockey India)
Hockey India on Thursday named the 20-member Indian Men's Hockey Team who will take on hosts Belgium and Netherlands in the last leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22 season. The current table toppers India will play Belgium on 11th and 12th June in Antwerp, Belgium followed by matches against the Netherlands on 18th and 19th June in Rotterdam, Netherlands.