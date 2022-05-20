Men



Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp

All times GMT +2



20 May 2022 20:30 BEL v ESP (RR)

21 May 2022 20:30 BEL v ESP (RR)



Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin

All times GMT +2



21 May 2022 16:30 GER v ARG (RR)

22 May 2022 14:30 GER v ARG (RR)



Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London

All times GMT +1



21 May 2022 13:00 ENG v FRA (RR)

22 May 2022 12:00 ENG v FRA (RR)



Men's Pool standings



Women



Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp

All times GMT +2



20 May 2022 18:00 BEL v ESP (RR)

21 May 2022 18:00 BEL v ESP (RR)



Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin

All times GMT +2



21 May 2022 13:30 GER v ARG (RR)

22 May 2022 11:30 GER v ARG (RR)



Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London

All times GMT +1



21 May 2022 15:30 ENG v CHN (RR)

22 May 2022 14:30 ENG v CHN (RR)



Women's Pool standings



