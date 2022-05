Mahima Choudhary to serve as vice-captain; young forwards Mariana Kujur and Mumtaz Khan picked in nine-member squad.





The Indian team for the inaugural FIH Women's Hockey 5s. - HOCKEY INDIA



India has named a nine-member squad for the inaugural edition of the FIH Women’s Hockey 5s to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland, from June 4 to 5.