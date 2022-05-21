



Two stellar performances from two stalwarts of the game were the talking points of the first set of matches between Belgium and Spain. For the Spanish women, Georgina Oliva was the beating heart of a Spanish midfield that played creative and high tempo hockey which eventually deflated the hard-working Belgium team. In the men's match Spain looked to be on their way to a famous victory until Tom Boon showed why he is one of the most feared strikers in the world.



