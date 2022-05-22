



The Women’s Master Interprovincials took place in Cork on the 13th-15th May 2022. The tournament was run over two venues, Cork Harlequins and Garryduff Sports Centre, with 17 teams from Connacht, Leinster, Munster, South East and Ulster competing in the various age groups. With good weather, over 270 players took to the pitch in the O35s, O40s, O45s, O50s and O55s playing 30 games in total. Munster won the O35, O45s and O50s with Leinster taking the title in the O40s and O55s.



