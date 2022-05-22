AHF chief confirms "plan B" hockey tournament for Paris 2024 qualification if Asian Games not staged
By Eliott Brennan
A hockey tournament for Paris 2024 qualification could be held if the Asian Games are postponed beyond September 2023 ©Getty Images
Dato Tayyab Ikram, the chief executive and secretary general of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), has confirmed that an independent qualification tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics will be formed if the Asian Games cannot be staged before September 2023.