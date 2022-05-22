Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

"Pakistan's decline should stop somewhere," says coach ahead of India-Pakistan Hockey Asia Cup clash

Published on Sunday, 22 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 11
The Bridge spoke exclusively to Pakistan team hockey coach Seigfried Aikman who is looking to guide Pakistan – the old wizards of world hockey – on the path towards an Olympic medal.

By Subhashish Majumdar


Pakistan men's hockey team coach Seigfried Aikman (Source: Players.pk/Facebook)

After guiding Japan to their first-ever Asian Games gold, coach Siegfried Aikman looked on as the Olympic hosts came back from two goals down to lead mighty Australia 3-2 at halftime in their Tokyo 2020 opener.

