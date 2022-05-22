Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Savita remains captain, Ekka named as vice-captain

Published on Sunday, 22 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 11
India on Saturday named a 24-member women's hockey team, to be led by Savita Punia, for the European leg of the the FIH Pro League matches in Belgium and Netherlands in June.


