By Rob Wheeler



The first home games for England Hockey of the 2021/22 FIH Pro League were played at Lee Valley and they did not disappoint with a dramatic late winner from Sam Ward for the men against France and the women facing China in a match that went to a penalty shootout.





Saturday 21 May:



England 5-4 France (M)



It was 931 days since England last played at home but it was worth the wait as the returning crowd saw a goal in less than a minute as David Goodfield fired into the top corner on the reverse.



Zak Jones’ side’s lead was then doubled as Matt Ramshaw on his debut deflected in on the 8th minute. It was not all plane sailing for England as goalkeeper Ollie Payne who showed off some impressive keepy-upppy skills in the warm up made some crucial saves with his feet.



France got one back in the second quarter as their captain Victor Charlet smashed the ball in from a penalty corner. Then in the last minute of the second period Gaspard Baumgarten bundled in the equaliser for Les Bleus.



Just before the third quarter We Will Rock You by Queen was played and as the hockey resumed the home side put France under pressure. Sam Ward captaining England for the first time gave his side the lead again from a penalty corner.



However, Baumgarten equalised again with a strike into the bottom corner after some impressive skills in a solo run.



The final quarter began and France soon took the lead, Baumgarten completed his hat-trick tapping in after his side had hit the post. England then equalised from a short corner Matt Bramshaw with his second of the game.



Sam Ward then won the game for England from s short corner causing jubilant celebrations for the home crowd. The French protested and used their referral. But after a lengthy video review the goal stood.



The dramatic game finished 5-4 to England. Speaking after the game England’s match winner and captain Sam Ward said “It was incredible from the boys at the end, a credit to the coaching staff as well. At 4-4 deciding to take the keeper off and go gung-ho. It paid off so it was a phenomenal effort.”



When asked about Matt Bramshaw’s debut, Ward said “It’s great to see when the young talent comes through and starts taking their chances. I wish it was him flicking in the last corner and getting a hat-trick and the win for us!”



England 1-1 (3-4) China (W)



Following the dramatic end to the men’s game it was the women’s turn to take to the field. It was a cagey affair Sabbie Heesh made a great save in the second quarter clawing the ball off the line to prevent China from taking the lead.



Tess Howard then came close to giving England the lead but her shot went just wide. Zhong Jiaqi for China also missed a good chance.



The third quarter saw Howard have another opportunity to score but her effort went wide of the post again. Howard finally broke the deadlock as she deflected Lily Owsley’s pass in on the 39th minute.



Early in the fourth quarter the Chinese were awarded a penalty stroke after the referee thought the ball hit Giselle Ansley’s foot on the line. However, after a lengthy delay the video review turned over the decision as the replay clearly showed it hitting her stick.



A late penalty corner was awarded and in overtime China equalised through Gu Bingfeng. The match went to penalties which China won 4-3 with Hannah Martin and Ellie Rayer missing for England.



After the game, England’s goalscorer Howard said, “The game came and went, we had our moments and we didn’t take them early enough. We should have put it away earlier. We really need to tidy up in the last few minutes.



“You have to give credit to China, they did really well. In the huddle we said maybe it’s good we are feeling this way because it means we can come out tomorrow and put on a real show for everybody.”



Fieldhockey.com