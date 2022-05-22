Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

First points for China women; Boon and Peillat shine; Belgium women outplay Spain; last gasp win for England men; and Las Leonas keep on winning.

Published on Sunday, 22 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 11
View Comments



In a day packed full of exciting hockey action, 32 goals were scored across six matches. The unstoppable Leonas continued with winning ways – it is now 11 matches unbeaten. Belgium women reverse their previous day's result with a convincing win against Spain; China's resurrection under new Head Coach Alyson Annan saw the team snatch a late goal to draw the match against England and then going on to win the shoot-out. In the men's matches, England beat France in the closest of contests; Germany's Gonzalo Peillat was on top form against his former team as Germany handed Argentina a lesson in set pieces; and for the second consecutive day, Tom Boon spearheaded the Belgium attack as the Red Lions put on a showcase of team work, slick passing and goalscoring artistry.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.