



In a day packed full of exciting hockey action, 32 goals were scored across six matches. The unstoppable Leonas continued with winning ways – it is now 11 matches unbeaten. Belgium women reverse their previous day's result with a convincing win against Spain; China's resurrection under new Head Coach Alyson Annan saw the team snatch a late goal to draw the match against England and then going on to win the shoot-out. In the men's matches, England beat France in the closest of contests; Germany's Gonzalo Peillat was on top form against his former team as Germany handed Argentina a lesson in set pieces; and for the second consecutive day, Tom Boon spearheaded the Belgium attack as the Red Lions put on a showcase of team work, slick passing and goalscoring artistry.



