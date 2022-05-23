Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hero Asia Cup 2022 - 23 May

Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 8
View Comments

Jakarta

All times GMT +7

23 May 2022 11:45     MAS v OMA (Pool B)     7 - 0
23 May 2022 14:00     KOR v BAN (Pool B)     6 - 1
23 May 2022 16:15     JPN v INA (Pool A)         9 - 0
23 May 2022 18:30     IND v PAK (Pool A)        

24 May 2022 11:45     OMA v BAN (Pool B)    
24 May 2022 14:00     PAK v INA (Pool A)    
24 May 2022 16:15     KOR v MAS (Pool B)    
24 May 2022 18:30     JPN v IND (Pool A)    

Pool standings

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

FIH Match Centre

