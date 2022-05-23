Hero Asia Cup 2022 - 23 May
Jakarta
All times GMT +7
23 May 2022 11:45 MAS v OMA (Pool B) 7 - 0
23 May 2022 14:00 KOR v BAN (Pool B) 6 - 1
23 May 2022 16:15 JPN v INA (Pool A) 9 - 0
23 May 2022 18:30 IND v PAK (Pool A)
24 May 2022 11:45 OMA v BAN (Pool B)
24 May 2022 14:00 PAK v INA (Pool A)
24 May 2022 16:15 KOR v MAS (Pool B)
24 May 2022 18:30 JPN v IND (Pool A)
Pool standings
