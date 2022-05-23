By Rob Wheeler



The double headers for England Men vs France and England Women vs China concluded on Sunday with the men beating France 4-1 with a brace from Nick Bandurak. As for the women they faced another tough test against China.





Sunday 22 May:



England 4-1 France (M)



On another sunny day at Lee Valley the match had a lot to live up to after yesterdays nine goal thriller.



England’s top scorer in the competition, Nicholas Bandurak put his side ahead from a penalty corner early in the second quarter. He then doubled England’s lead as he fired in from another penalty corner.



England scored soon into the fourth quarter as David Condon slotted in from the edge of the circle. However, France got one back not long after through Timothée Clément.



Late on in the quarter England were awarded a penalty strike. Sam Ward came on to take it and squeezed it past Arthur Thierry to seal the 4-1 victory.



Speaking after the game Bandurak who was also making his home debut said, “It was a good atmosphere, a tough game and I’m pleased that we improved on areas that we wanted to from yesterday.”



“We’re focussing on getting better, keeping on doing that week in, week out. All the way through to the Commonwealth Games.”



When asked if he had any goalscoring targets at the start of the season, he replied, “No, for me It was just about settling into it, it’s all very new to me and I’m chuffed to be able to have the opportunity. It’s what I have been working for for the last ten years and chuffed with how it’s started and aware that it is only the start and there are bigger things to what we are trying to do here.”



England men face South Africa at Lee Valley next weekend. Looking ahead to next weekend, Bandurak said, “Should be another good atmosphere, hopefully the weather is going to be good. We know that South Africa have produced some good results particularly away in Argentina so we know it’s going to be some tough games.”



England 1-3 China (W)



After a frustrating late equaliser yesterday followed by a defeat in the penalties for the bonus point, England faced China again looking to put things right.



In China the colour red symbolises luck and England changed their kit from the white they wore yesterday to red possibly in an attempt to bring good fortune. The Chinese remained in their yellow with red trim.



Grace Balsdon opened the scoring as she fired in from a penalty corner on the 10th minute. The second quarter saw Sabbie Heesh brought down Liyu Zhu in the box and a penalty stroke was awarded. Gu Bingfeng equalised from the spot.

Half-time entertainment saw a Lion King quiz on the big screen in the stadium and England came out roaring winning a penalty corner in the first minute of the quarter. Balsdon tested Liu Ping with a shot but the Chinese goalkeeper saved with her feet.



The Chinese then took the lead as Zhang Xindan scored on the reverse into the roof of the net. Their lead was then extended as Chen Yang slotted in. Fiona Crackles came close to getting one back for England but her shot with her back to goal went wide.



The match finished 3-1. Reflecting on the game, England’s goalscorer Grace Balsdon said, “there were a lot of inconsistencies, we started well and it’s learning to ride waves in the game. We just need make sure we are learning, as long as we are not cruising from game to game. We need to be learning and taking things on board and into the next matches.”



When asked how she felt to be back in front of a home crowd, Balsdon said, “Buzzing to be back, with people here it is fantastic. We want crowds here and we want to hear the noise and support. It’s so nice to be back.”



Next weekend England face Spain. Balsdon was in a positive mood looking ahead. “It’s a quick turnaround. We’ve got to put these games to bed and come out stronger next week.”



Fieldhockey.com