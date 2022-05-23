Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Unbeatable Leonas; German men draw with Argentina; England men flaw France; and China find winning ways

Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments



Argentina women continued to dominate the FIH Pro League as they recorded their 12th win, beating a Germany who were slightly below par today. Germany men came from behind to draw with Argentina and then took the shoot-out bonus point. At Lee Valley Tennis and Hockey Centre in London, England men beat France for the second time in two days, while China women recorded their first win against England since 2014.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.