Unbeatable Leonas; German men draw with Argentina; England men flaw France; and China find winning ways
Argentina women continued to dominate the FIH Pro League as they recorded their 12th win, beating a Germany who were slightly below par today. Germany men came from behind to draw with Argentina and then took the shoot-out bonus point. At Lee Valley Tennis and Hockey Centre in London, England men beat France for the second time in two days, while China women recorded their first win against England since 2014.