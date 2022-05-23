2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League - 23 May
Men
Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp
All times GMT +2
20 May 2022 20:30 BEL v ESP (RR) 3 - 3 (3 - 2 SO)
21 May 2022 20:30 BEL v ESP (RR) 5 - 1
Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin
All times GMT +2
21 May 2022 16:30 GER v ARG (RR) 6 - 3
22 May 2022 14:30 GER v ARG (RR) 1 - 1 (4 0 2 SO)
Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London
All times GMT +1
21 May 2022 13:00 ENG v FRA (RR) 5 - 4
22 May 2022 12:00 ENG v FRA (RR) 4 - 1
Men's Pool standings
Women
Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp
All times GMT +2
20 May 2022 18:00 BEL v ESP (RR) 1 - 2
21 May 2022 18:00 BEL v ESP (RR) 3 - 0
Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin
All times GMT +2
21 May 2022 13:30 GER v ARG (RR) 1 - 2
22 May 2022 11:30 GER v ARG (RR) 1 - 3
Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London
All times GMT +1
21 May 2022 15:30 ENG v CHN (RR) 1 - 1 (3 - 4 SO)
22 May 2022 14:30 ENG v CHN (RR) 1 - 3
Women's Pool standings
FIH Match Centre