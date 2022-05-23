Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League - 23 May

Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
Men

Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp
All times GMT +2

20 May 2022 20:30     BEL v ESP (RR)     3 - 3 (3 - 2 SO)
21 May 2022 20:30     BEL v ESP (RR)     5 - 1

Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin
All times GMT +2

21 May 2022 16:30     GER v ARG (RR)     6 - 3
22 May 2022 14:30     GER v ARG (RR)     1 - 1 (4 0 2 SO)

Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London
All times GMT +1

21 May 2022 13:00     ENG v FRA (RR)     5 - 4
22 May 2022 12:00     ENG v FRA (RR)      4 - 1

Men's Pool standings

Women

Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp
All times GMT +2

20 May 2022 18:00     BEL v ESP (RR)     1 - 2
21 May 2022 18:00     BEL v ESP (RR)     3 - 0

Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin
All times GMT +2

21 May 2022 13:30     GER v ARG (RR)      1 - 2
22 May 2022 11:30     GER v ARG (RR)       1 - 3

Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London
All times GMT +1

21 May 2022 15:30     ENG v CHN (RR)     1 - 1 (3 - 4 SO)
22 May 2022 14:30     ENG v CHN (RR)     1 - 3

Women's Pool standings

Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

FIH Match Centre

