India took the lead in the ninth minute through Karthi Selvam before Abdul Rana broke their neighbours' heart by equalising in the 59th from a penalty corner.





India and Pakistan played out a 1-1 draw in the Asia Cup hockey tournament. Image: Hockey India



Jakarta: Defending champions India conceded a late goal to allow arch-rivals Pakistan walk away with a 1-1 draw in their opening Pool A match of the Asia Cup men's hockey tournament, in Jakarta on Monday.



