India concede late in 1-1 draw with Pakistan in campaign opener

Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 4
India took the lead in the ninth minute through Karthi Selvam before Abdul Rana broke their neighbours' heart by equalising in the 59th from a penalty corner.


India and Pakistan played out a 1-1 draw in the Asia Cup hockey tournament. Image: Hockey India

Jakarta: Defending champions India conceded a late goal to allow arch-rivals Pakistan walk away with a 1-1 draw in their opening Pool A match of the Asia Cup men's hockey tournament, in Jakarta on Monday.

