Pakistan equalised with a last-minute goal to end the match at 1-1 after India led for a majority of the game.



By C.C. Chengappa





India Vs Pakistan (Source: Hockey India)



India kicked off its 2022 Asia Cup campaign with a 1-1draw with arch-rivals Pakistan. The match was evenly contested with both sides missing several good chances to take or extend their lead. India however squandered the match at the end allowing Pakistan to score a tap in of a PC.