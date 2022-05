Debutant Selvam Karthi scored for India while Pakistan’s debutant goal-keeper Akmal Hussain was declared man of the match.



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





Asia Cup hockey 2022: India held to a 1-1 draw vs Pakistan in opener Picture by Hockey India



A young Indian men’s hockey team was held to a 1-1 draw by Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022 Pool A opener in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday.