



It was an India-Pakistan hockey match alright, but it hardly had the exciting ingredients usually associated with such encounters, something not very hard to fathom because both teams fielded a relatively inexperienced side. The kind of hockey fans love to see in an India-Pakistan match was conspicously missing – even more surprising to hear from the Star Sports commentator during the post-match presenatation that it was an ‘engrossing’ match. The Birendra Lakra-captained Indian side hardly looked like an well-oiled side and did secure an early lead in the 9th minute via young Tamil Nadu drag-flicking forward Selvam Karthi, who was of course, helped by Pakistan’s Muhammad Abdullah deflection even as it breached the defences of goalkeeper Akmal Hussain.



