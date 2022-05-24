All times GMT +7



23 May 2022 11:45 MAS v OMA (Pool B) 7 - 0

23 May 2022 14:00 KOR v BAN (Pool B) 6 - 1

23 May 2022 16:15 JPN v INA (Pool A) 9 - 0

23 May 2022 18:30 IND v PAK (Pool A) 1 - 1



24 May 2022 11:45 OMA v BAN (Pool B) 1 - 2

24 May 2022 14:00 PAK v INA (Pool A) 13 - 0

24 May 2022 16:15 KOR v MAS (Pool B)

24 May 2022 18:30 JPN v IND (Pool A)



25 May 2022 is a rest day



Pool standings



