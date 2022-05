India's chances after this defeat will be badly dented as even a big win against Indonesia in the last game might not be enough for qualification to the knock-out stages.





India has one point from two games in Pool A of the Asia Cup. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



A new-look Indian team paid for its inexperience and profligacy with Asian champions Japan soundly thrashing them 5-2 in a group A league match of the men's Asia Cup hockey championship here on Tuesday.