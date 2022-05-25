The match was a must-win for the world no. 3 team with the subsequent result leading to India being falling to 3rd place in Pool A



By C.C. Chengappa





India vs Japan (Source: Asian Hockey Federation)



There were high expectations from India heading into the game but the world no 3 team lost out to world no. 17 Japan in a completely one-sided contest. Japan seemed to begin the proceedings with an intent to take an early lead. They had several circle penetrations in the opening 10 minutes of the first quarter and India seemed to struggle to contain them. The Indian attack however bounced back quickly and managed to weave its way past the Japanese defence. The first quarter ended with the score at 0-0.



