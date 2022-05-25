Hero Asia Cup 2022 - 25 May
Jakarta
All times GMT +7
24 May 2022 11:45 OMA v BAN (Pool B) 1 - 2
24 May 2022 14:00 PAK v INA (Pool A) 13 - 0
24 May 2022 16:15 KOR v MAS (Pool B) 4 - 5
24 May 2022 18:30 JPN v IND (Pool A) 5 - 2
25 May 2022 is a rest day
26 May 2022 11:45 OMA v KOR (Pool B)
26 May 2022 14:00 MAS v BAN (Pool B)
26 May 2022 16:15 PAK v JPN (Pool A)
26 May 2022 18:30 IND v INA (Pool A)
Pool standings
