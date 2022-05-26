The HC's order was in response to Aslam Sher Khan's petition two years ago challenging HI's decision, among others.



By Indraneel Das



After the All India Football Federation (AIFF), it's Hockey India's turn now. The Delhi High Court has appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) for violating National Sports Development Code of India (2011). The CoA would look after the day-to-day activities of HI until elections are held under a new constitution aligned with the sports code.



