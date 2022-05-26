Delhi High Court places Hockey India under the Committee of Administrators for a Sports Code violation.



Uthra Ganesan





The High Court held that Hockey India's appointment of Narinder Batra as 'Life Member' and Elena Norman as CEO were illegal under the Sports Code.



The journey of Narinder Dhruv Batra as an Indian sports administrator came a full circle on Wednesday with his announcement that he would not seek a re-election as IOA president and concentrate on his role with the FIH.



