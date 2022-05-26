India eyes big win against Indonesia, favourable result in Pak vs JPN match
India's fate is not in their own hands anymore as even a win against lowly Indonesia will not guarantee it a knock-out berth.
India suffered a lowly 2-5 defeat against Japan in its last match. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Defending champion India needs to beat host Indonesia by a huge margin and hope Japan defeats Pakistan in the other Pool A match for advancing to the knockout stage of the Asia Cup men's hockey tournament here on Thursday.