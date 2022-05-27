The CoA also said that it will soon find an appropriate candidate to manage the day-to-day affairs of Hockey India.





Being the CEO of the organisation, Norman was a part of the Hockey India's Executive Board and several Committees but did not have voting right. - R.V. Moorthy



The Committee of Administrators (CoA), appointed to run Hockey India, on Thursday said it won't object if Elena Norman continues to work for the federation but she must relinquish her positions in the managing committee and executive board of the sports body.



