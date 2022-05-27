Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Norman can continue as an HI employee, says HC-appointed CoA

Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 23
View Comments

The CoA also said that it will soon find an appropriate candidate to manage the day-to-day affairs of Hockey India.


Being the CEO of the organisation, Norman was a part of the Hockey India's Executive Board and several Committees but did not have voting right.   -  R.V. Moorthy

The Committee of Administrators (CoA), appointed to run Hockey India, on Thursday said it won't object if Elena Norman continues to work for the federation but she must relinquish her positions in the managing committee and executive board of the sports body.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.