By Jawwad Qamar







The 50th California Cup International Hockey Tournament begins on Friday morning with the start of competition in the men and women super divisions at Moorpark College.





The 2022 edition of one of the oldest and largest field hockey tournaments in the world, more popularly known as the Cal Cup, will include 127 teams, consisting of over 1,600 athletes competing in 11 divisions ranging from Under-8 to Men/Women Super Divisions. The super divisions will feature current and former international players from Australia, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain and USA. Competition will take place at Moorpark College, Moorpark High School, and Thousand Oaks High School, from May 27 through May 30.



“We once again look forward to welcoming all the athletes, coaches, managers, umpires, vendors, and spectators to Cal Cup for a wonderful weekend full of great competition and fun,” said Tom Harris, tournament founder.



In addition to cash prize in super divisions, all players in the top three teams of each division will receive Gold, Silver, or Bronze medals.



All super division games will be live streamed starting at 10 am Friday on Cal Cup channel on YouTube.



For schedule and directions to the venues, please visit www.calcup.com.



