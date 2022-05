Indonesia was making their debut in the 11th Men’s Asia Cup in their own backyard – GKB Stadium, Jakarta. Before Indonesia, only three nations featured in the Asia Cup only once – Iran in 1985, Kazakshtan in 1993 and Chinese Taipei in 2013. The Indonesians of course had the home crowd support to their advantage, but they were unable to capitalise on it as they emerged as the ‘whipping boys’ of the tournament.