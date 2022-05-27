Despite facing a below-par Indonesia in its final group league game, the young side coached by Sardar Singh must be lauded for being able to score a whopping 16 goals in just an hour.





Revenge would be high on India's agenda having lost to the Japanese in the pool stages. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



Having risen like a proverbial phoenix from the ashes, a rejuvenated Indian men's hockey team would like to put up a much-improved performance when it takes on Japan in its first 'Super 4' match of the Asia Cup here on Saturday.



