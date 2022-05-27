India needed to win by a margin of 15 goals in the final group match to qualify for the Super 4s. Sudev Belimagga and Dipsan Tirkey scored hat-tricks in the massive win.



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





Asia Cup hockey 2022: India blank Indonesia 16-0; storm into second round Picture by Hockey India



The Indian men’s hockey team beat hosts Indonesia 16-0 in their final match of the Asia Cup 2022 Pool A at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta and qualified for the second round of the continental meet.



