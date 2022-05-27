Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

India blank Indonesia 16-0; storm into second round

Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 22
View Comments

India needed to win by a margin of 15 goals in the final group match to qualify for the Super 4s. Sudev Belimagga and Dipsan Tirkey scored hat-tricks in the massive win.

By Ali Asgar Nalwala


Asia Cup hockey 2022: India blank Indonesia 16-0; storm into second round Picture by Hockey India

The Indian men’s hockey team beat hosts Indonesia 16-0 in their final match of the Asia Cup 2022 Pool A at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta and qualified for the second round of the continental meet.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.