PAKISTAN’S Abdul Hanan (C) vies for the ball with Japan players during their Asia Cup match at the GBK Sports Arena on Thursday. —courtesy AHF



JAKARTA: A heart-breaking 3-2 loss to Japan was made even worse for Pakistan when India put 16 goals past Indonesia on Thursday to not only put the arch-rivals out of the Super 4s stage at the Asia Cup but also crush their hopes of making it to next year’s World Cup.