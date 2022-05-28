



There is a general feeling all around that corrective measures Hockey India needed to undertake as a national sports federation has well and truly begun, with the Delhi High Court recent ruling that the position of Life Member and Life President were “illegal” since they were not in consonance with the National Sports Code. The Delhi High Court has put in place a high-powered three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) – former Supreme Cour judge Justice Anil R Dave, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Qureshi, and former Indian captain and Olympian Zafar Iqbal to run the day-to-day affairs of Hockey India.



