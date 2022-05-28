Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Delhi High Court Ruling Will Benefit Indian Hockey in the Long Run’

Published on Saturday, 28 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 0
View Comments



There is a general feeling all around that corrective measures Hockey India needed to undertake as a national sports federation has well and truly begun, with the Delhi High Court recent ruling that the position of Life Member and Life President were “illegal” since they were not in consonance with the National Sports Code. The Delhi High Court has put in place a high-powered three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) – former Supreme Cour judge Justice Anil R Dave, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Qureshi, and former Indian captain and Olympian Zafar Iqbal to run the day-to-day affairs of Hockey India.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.