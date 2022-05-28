By Jawwad Qamar







New York: 59 Teams are set to compete in the 2022 Big Apple Memorial Six-a-Side tournament at the Aviator Sports Complex in Brooklyn on Saturday and Sunday during the Memorial Day weekend. Competition will take place in four divisions: Women, U-19 Girls, U-16 Girls and U-14 Girls.





The Big Apple Memorial Six-a-Side tournament is held every year to honor the memory of those field hockey lovers who are no longer with us. They all contributed to hockey and are missed by all.



The trophy for the U-16 and U-19 girls divisions is donated by Rosemary and Michael Serrette in the name of their beloved daughter, Michele, who passed away in 1983 at the very young age of nine, after getting hit by a ball while standing on the side lines watching her father play in a tournament in Trinidad. “She always loved to watch her father play,” said her mom, Rosemary. “We want to encourage the kids to play because they are the future of the sport and that is why we have dedicated this trophy in honor of Michele.”



The trophy for women competition is dedicated to:



Jeffery E Grosvenor (Tampa Bay FHC, Tri-State Falcons, Longest serving President of NEFHA, Judge 1996 Atlanta Olympics)

David Harris (Mystery FHC, Field Hockey Foundation, Cal Cup)

Harold Cox (New York FHC)

William Irving (Greenwich FHC)

Michael Grannum (Tri-State Falcons, Longest serving Secretary of NEFHA)

Frank Noodt (North Jersey FHC)

Roland Mass (New York FHC)

George Moody (West Indies International)

John Greer (Greenwich FHC)

Piotr Zgzgaz, (AZS AWF Poznan)

Steven Haley (Greenwich FHC)

Kenrick Bernard (New York FHC)

George Griffith (New York Islanders FHA)

Aldwin Ferguson (New York FHC)

Qamar Uddin (Zindabad FHC)

Allan Woods (Greenwich FHC, Team USA 1964, President of FHAA, PAHF Order of Merit, FIH Diploma of Merit, FIH/Olympics Technical Official/Judge)

Victoria Geoffroy (Rye FHC, Sprit Eagles Elite Field Hockey Academy)

Bobby Issar (North Jersey FHC, Sprit Eagles Elite Field Hockey Academy)

Kenwin Nancoo (The Edge FHC)

Ravinder Singh Kullar (North Jersey FHC, Tampa Bay FHC)

Moin Iqbal (NorCal FHC, Coach)



All these wonderful individuals were devoted to field hockey and contributed to the growth of the sport not just in the tri-state area and USA but the world!



