By T. AVINESHWARAN





Mouth-watering clash: Faizal Saari (right) expects another thrilling contest from South Korea in the Asia Cup match today.



PETALING JAYA: Brace for a backlash.



This was midfielder Faizal Saari’s reminder to his teammates as they get ready to face South Korea in the super four clash at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Jakarta today.