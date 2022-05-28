Hero Asia Cup 2022 - 28 May
Jakarta
All times GMT +7
26 May 2022 11:45 OMA v KOR (Pool B) 1 - 5
26 May 2022 14:00 MAS v BAN (Pool B) 8 - 1
26 May 2022 16:15 PAK v JPN (Pool A) 2 - 3
26 May 2022 18:30 IND v INA (Pool A) 16 - 0 (India reach Super 4 by 1 goal on Goal Difference)
27 May 2022 is a rest day
28 May 2022 13:30 PAK v OMA (5-8th Place) 5 - 2
28 May 2022 16:00 MAS v KOR (Super4s Pool)
28 May 2022 18:30 IND v JPN (Super4s Pool)
Pool standings
