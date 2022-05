Back in the fray: Former international Nabil Fiqri Nor (right ) has been tasked to lead Malaysia at the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s tournament in Lausanne next month.



PETALING JAYA: Malaysia will be banking on former international Nabil Fiqri Nor and six players from the gold-medal winning squad of the 2018 Youth Olympics to mount a strong challenge in the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s tournament in Lausanne from June 4-6.