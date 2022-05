Manjeet and Rajbhar Pawan scored in a 2-1 win. India now top the Super 4s group.



By Utathya Nag





Asia Cup hockey 2022: India edge out Japan in first Super 4s match Picture by Hockey India



The Indian men’s hockey team beat Japan 2-1 in their first Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s match at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta on Saturday.